WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 161.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

