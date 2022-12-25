Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $674.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

