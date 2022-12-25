Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

