Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $219.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

