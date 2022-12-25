Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $130.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.