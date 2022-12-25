Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 433,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.