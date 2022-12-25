Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 36,241 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,241 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

