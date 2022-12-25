iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

