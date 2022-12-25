Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 48,476 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 616.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,337 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

