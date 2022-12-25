Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

