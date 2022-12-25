WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 159,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

MTSI opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.98.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,124 shares of company stock worth $49,216,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

