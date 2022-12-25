1,532 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
