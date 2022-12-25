The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of AZEK worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AZEK by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in AZEK by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at $1,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

