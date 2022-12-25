Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stake Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Lancaster Colony worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LANC. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $200.84 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $425.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 97.14%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

