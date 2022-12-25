WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 237.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

