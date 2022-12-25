WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,114,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $141.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.89.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

