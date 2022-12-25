Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $618,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

