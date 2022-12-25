WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Five Below worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 6.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $174.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.