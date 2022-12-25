WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in NuVasive by 64.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in NuVasive by 111.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $27,627,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $344,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.