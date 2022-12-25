WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,591 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of WEX worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

NYSE:WEX opened at $161.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.54 million. WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

