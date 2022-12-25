Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,990 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Wingstop worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

