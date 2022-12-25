WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.40% of Global Blue Group worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

