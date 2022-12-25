WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,965 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of MeridianLink worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,878,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,071,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MeridianLink Profile

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.