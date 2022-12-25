WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Boot Barn worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BOOT stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $127.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

