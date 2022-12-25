Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.