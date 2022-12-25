Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after buying an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 67,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 237,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 103,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

