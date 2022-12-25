Rebecca Chavez Sells 3,459 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,964.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 256,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.