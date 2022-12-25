Rebecca Chavez Sells 3,459 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,964.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 256,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 49,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

