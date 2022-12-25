WCM Investment Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $97.39.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

