WCM Investment Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of UFP Industries worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 338.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

