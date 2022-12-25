Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $219.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.70.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

