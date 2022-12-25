WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,188 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Smartsheet worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 133,149.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 528,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89.

Several research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

