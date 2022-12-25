WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of DLocal worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DLocal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 283,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DLocal by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DLocal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

