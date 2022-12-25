WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,216 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.