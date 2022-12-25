Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells 15,750 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $31,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,209,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,306.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Michael Bigham sold 19,484 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,578.32.
- On Friday, October 28th, Michael Bigham sold 6,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $20,820.00.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
