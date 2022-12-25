Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells 15,750 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $31,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,209,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,306.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 12th, Michael Bigham sold 19,484 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,578.32.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Michael Bigham sold 6,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $20,820.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

