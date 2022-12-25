WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Mercury Systems worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

MRCY opened at $43.50 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

