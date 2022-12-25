BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Boosted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 292.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of BL opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

