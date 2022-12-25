SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,344 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of SP Plus worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SP Plus

In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $173,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP Plus Stock Up 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

SP opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $689.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.37. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

