SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.