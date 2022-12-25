Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $593,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

NVS opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

