Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells 3,142 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

