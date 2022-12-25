Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells 3,142 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ChargePoint Price Performance
CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.