WCM Investment Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

