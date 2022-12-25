WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 38,111 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Surgery Partners worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $26.67 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

In related news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

