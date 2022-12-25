WCM Investment Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,858 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Freshworks worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 64.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,030,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 378,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 91,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $1,375,757.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,555.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 91,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $1,375,757.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,081,333 shares in the company, valued at $46,127,555.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 103,600 shares valued at $1,453,892. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

FRSH stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

