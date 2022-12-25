WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,302 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Thoughtworks worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,918,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $9.51 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $387,307. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.