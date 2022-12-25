ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $29,076.03 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

