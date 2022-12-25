WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 686 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

