Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

