Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $242.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.90. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

