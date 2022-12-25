181,324 Shares in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of CS Disco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CS Disco in the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CS Disco in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 25.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.04. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

