Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 64.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 250,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Sempra stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.17.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

